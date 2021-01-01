Agnelli reveals potential transfer limits for Europe's best clubs

The influential governing figure says change could be coming to the top levels of football

Andrea Agnelli, the chairman of the European Clubs Association, says that he wants to see changes made to the transfer market, including a potential rule that would prevent Champions League clubs from buying and selling to one another. He's also open to capping the amount of money sales could generate to below triple-figures.

Transfer fees have skyrocketed in recent years and, as a result of the coronavirus, clubs all over the world are hurting financially.

In response, Agnelli, who is also president of Juventus, is intrigued by a rule that would see the world's top clubs unable to buy from one another, instead forcing them to look to smaller teams and leagues.

What was said?

“No triple-figures transfers between Champions League participating clubs maybe would [mean] focusing instead on champion players in smaller countries allowing us only to buy players there,” Agnelli said.

“These are elements we are discussing but certainly cost control will be one of the biggest challenges in terms of reforms going forward."

Changes to domestic leagues

In addition to changes in the market, Angelli also says that he believes changes are coming to domestic and European schedules.

Agnelli revealed that he has had "fights" with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin over football's future, adding that he believes the system needs to change to bring in modern fans.

The Premier League has generally pushed back against proposals to changes, but Agnelli believes that English football will need to change.

“If we look back in time the Champions League had four more games than it has today,” Agnelli said. “I think the balance that we are trying to strike is one third international [European competition] and two thirds domestic. We can take a look at the overall calendar, we have countries like England with a maximum number of games at 53, If I’m not mistaken, Germany is 43 and so is Italy.

“We do think that currently for competitive balance purposes 20 teams in leagues are too many. There is an overall element that could actually be worked out altogether in the interests of everyone.”

The Champions League, meanwhile, may be moving towards a switch to a “Swiss system” that would include 36 teams in a single league table.

“I think we’re very close to my ideal Champions League, I think the Swiss system is beautiful,” he said. “I think it will provide great opportunities for those teams participating in that competition.

"It will provide the knockouts that are the essence of any competition. It’s very, very close to an ideal Champions League. We’re maybe just a couple of weeks away."

