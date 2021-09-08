After failed Kaizer Chiefs move, Gamildien eyes Orlando Pirates switch

The veteran attacker had reportedly edged close to joining Amakhosi but no deal was struck

Swallows FC forward Ruzaigh Gamildien has described failing to sign for Kaizer as “disappointing” but is entertaining the possibility of ending up at Amakhosi’s Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

Discussions took place between Chiefs and Swallows to bring the 32-year-old to Naturena but nothing concrete emerged from the talks.

Now with Swallows set to meet Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Gamildien says he will use the game to market himself.

“It is self-motivation. Everyone is watching when we play against these clubs and it is an opportunity for us to market ourselves to be able to join them in the future,” Gamildien told Sowetan Live.

“We also enjoy playing big teams because it takes the pressure off us. We’ve enjoyed playing against Pirates and we are looking forward to continuing with that this weekend.

“It wasn’t disappointing [failing to move to Chiefs]. It was just that it was not meant for me to go there.

“It was also not a point to prove but just to rub some salt in the wounds saying that I’m still going to be the same Gamildien whether I go there or not.”

Pirates will be facing a team that eliminated them from the MTN8 at the quarter-final stage.

It was Gamildien’s brace which sank the Buccaneers in a 2-1 result in favour of Swallows at Orlando Stadium in August.

The Soweto rivals are back at Orlando Stadium and Gamildien is keen on upsetting Pirates again.

“Good teamwork first of all, that’s what you can expect from us,” added Gamildien.

“They will be doing their homework on us and what didn’t work in the past. We are also trying to fix certain areas we are lacking and we have to continue with the current run that we have.”

Swallows go into this match on the backdrop of four unbeaten games this season.

After knocking Pirates out of the MTN8, the Dube Birds then edged Royal AM 1-0 in a league opener before a 0-0 away draw at AmaZulu.

They then secured another 0-0 draw but this time against Cape Town City in the MTN8 semi-finals, first leg.