Afriyie Acquah: Turkey-based midfielder reacts to late Ghana call-up for Sudan showdown

The Yeni Malatyaspor man talks about his invitation for the Black Stars' upcoming Afcon qualifying games

midfielder Afriyie is pumped up for action after being handed a late call-up for the upcoming 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan.

The Yeni Malatyaspor man is among seven players announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as new additions to the original 23-man squad on Monday.

It is his first invitation for national duty since playing at the 2019 Afcon final tournament in .

Ghana host Sudan for a matchweek three tie on Thursday, five days before the reverse matchweek four fixture.

“I always try to do my best for the team. I am going to do the same job I have been doing for the team: to play well and help the team win the game," Acquah told Sportsworldghana.

"I want to help the team to qualify for the Afcon as we try to win the tournament this time around.

"We reached the finals in 2015 and have made a couple of semi-finals appearances and now the most important thing for us is to try to win the Afcon for our country. This is what I am looking forward to achieving with the team."

Acquah shared his thoughts on the recent transfer of veteran Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan to local side Legon Cities.

“When I heard that Gyan has joined the Ghana Premier League again, I was so happy for him because I think this is going to help make the league more interesting," said the 28-year-old.

"When you look at the career of Gyan he has done amazing things and he comes to the league with a huge personality. This is my dream also.

"One day when I feel that I have had enough of European football I want to come to the Ghana Premier League and have a feel of it before I call time on my football career.

"As you know I never played in the Ghana Premier League or even the Division One and so it is my dream to also do what Gyan has done now.”

Nearing the twilight of his career, Acquah sheds light on the possibility of following the likes of Gyan.

“I am a BA United fan through and through. My family is a BA United one but you know they are currently not in the elite league," he revealed.

"In future when I decide to come back to Ghana to play in the top-flight I will consider BA United first if and only if they are in the elite league.

"If United is in the league then straight away I go there. Otherwise, the club that I dream to play for in Ghana is . Kotoko is that club that I want to play for one day.

"This is my dream also and so I congratulate Gyan and wish him all the best at his new club."

Acquah has previously played for Italian sides Palermo, , , and , and .