Africans lock horns as BIIK Kazygurt face Gintra-Universitetas in pre-Champions League friendly

Five African players will be on parade for their European sides in a high-profile test match in Šiauliai City

Nothando Vilakazi and Jermaine Seoposenwe's Gintra-Universitetas will face Misozi Zulu, Charity Reuben, and Racheal Kundananji's BIIK Kazygurt in a friendly on Friday.

The clash between the Lithuanian and Kazakhstani league champions will be the final preparation game for this month's Uefa Women's playoffs.

For visitors BIIK, they will face Finland's PK-35 Vantaa, Faroe's EB/Streymur/Skála and hosts, Estonia's Flora at the competition scheduled to be staged from August 7 to 13.

The Zambia duo of Zulu and Kundanaji, and 's Rueben helped the Kazakhstan side win 2019 Silk Way Cup a week ago and are keen to shine in their maiden season in Europe.

On their other hand, Gintra will host Albania's Vllaznia, Ireland's Wexford Youths and Malta's Birkirkara for the playoffs.

Banyana Banyana duo of Vilakazi and Seoposenwe, who helped Gintra clinch the 2019 Amber Cup last week will hope to excel.

The high-profile pre-Uefa Women's Champion League playoff warm-up tie will be played at the Šiauliai City Municipality Central Stadium.

Gintra and BIIK will aim to win their respective playoff groups to join the Round of 32 of the competition billed for September.