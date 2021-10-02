Africans in Bundesliga wrap: Boateng and Hertha Berlin bow to Freiburg

The Ghana midfielder found himself on the losing side in league action in Germany

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Hertha Berlin suffered their fifth German Bundesliga defeat of the season with a 1-0 home loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Krzysztof was on target for the hosts but replies from Phillip Lienhart and Nils Petersen sealed a valuable victory on the road for Freiburg.

Hertha are left in 13th position on the league table after the defeat, three places above the relegation zone and several spots below third-positioned Freiburg.

Boateng was in action on the day for Hertha, lasting until the 59th minute when his spot was taken by Dennis Jastrzembski.

It was the Ghanaian’s fifth appearance involving four starts for the Berlin-based side since re-joining the club for a second spell in June.

Algeria striker Ishak Belfodil was an unused substitute for the home side.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Cameroon target Youssoufa Moukoko watched on from the bench as Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 2-1 at home.

Nigeria striker Noah Sarenren Bazee was a 78th minute substitute for visiting Augsburg.

Goals from Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro made little of Andy Zeqiri’s solitary strike for the losing side.

At Mercedez Benz Arena, Ghana centre-back Kasim Adams Nuhu was completely missing from Hoffenheim’s matchday squad as they fell 3-1 away to Stuttgart.

Nigeria defender Kevin Akpoguma was brought into the game by Hoffenheim in the 57th minute but Mali midfielder Diadie Samassekou started for the side, playing on until the 57th minute.

Togo striker Ihlas Bebou was also in the starting XI of the losing side who registered a consolation goal through Jacob Bruun Larsen after Marc-Oliver Kempf, Konstantinos Mavrapanos and substitute Roberto Massimo put the hosts into a 3-0 lead.

Germany U21 attacker Massimo, born to European parents in the Ghanaian capital of Accra, is eligible to represent Ghana at international level owing to his birth association to the West African country. On Friday, he was named in the German youth side’s squad for their upcoming matches.