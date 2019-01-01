African Women's Olympic qualifying tournament fixtures, dates released

Tokyo 2020 qualifying tournament fixtures are out, with some of Africa's top teams drawn bye until the second round

Mali women team have been paired with , while Zambia face a daunting trip to Angola in Caf Women's Olympic qualifier preliminary round.

The first round fixtures, which was recently released to participating teams by Caf also see take o n Chad, while Cote D'Ivoire battle Sierra Leone.

Ethiopia have been drawn against , get and will Gabon slug it out with Congo, while Tabitha Chawinga's Malawi face Mozambique.

The preliminary ties are scheduled to take place in April 2019, with the first and second leg ties coming between April 1-9.

, , , , , Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea that were banned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic have been drawn bye till the second round.

In the qualifying series’ second round, winners between Cote d'Ivoire/Sierra Leone will face winners between Mali/Morocco, while the victors from Algeria/Chad tie will take on Nigeria.

Cameroon will face the winners between Ethiopia/Uganda and Equatorial Guinea battle winner between Tanzania and Congo DR, while Ghana engage winners of Gabon/Congo ties.

Also, Kenya face winners of Malawi/Mozambique showdown, and winners of Angola/Zambia will face Zimbabwe, while South Africa confront winners of Botswana/Namibia.

The second and third round matches also involving the teams drawn bye are scheduled to be played in September and October 2019 respectively.

FIXTURES IN FULL

Côte D’Ivoire vs Sierra Leone (TBC)

Mali vs Morocco

Algeria vs Chad

Ethiopia vs Uganda

Tanzania vs Congo DR

Gabon vs Congo

Malawi vs Mozambique

Angola vs Zambia

Botswana vs Namibia