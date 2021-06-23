‘It will rejig football in Africa’ – Mohammed applauds African Super League plans

Amid plans of a new continental competition being formed, the Nigerian football stakeholder has lauded the thinking of Africa’s football ruling body

The African Super League would "rejig" football in Africa, according to seasoned football administrator Adam Mouktar Mohammed.

This competition was suggested in 2020 by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, with the idea for a closed shop of 20-24 elite clubs to buy in with a view to generating up to $3bn in revenue.

Talk of a potential Super League in Africa have heated up in recent weeks, with football stakeholders weighing in their opinion on the proposed plans.

Unlike the European Super League which never became a reality, the FCT FA boss hopes that the African version comes to fruition because of the advantages it would bring.

“Why not? I think it’s a noble idea,” Mohammed told Goal.

“That of the Europeans was not a bad idea either but I think the circumstances were quite different.

“Uefa was already a power bloc and it would destabilise maybe their marketing, commercial rights and structure of the Champions League. That led to its rejection at that point.

“Looking at this from a football perspective, I think it would be a new rejigged approach to the Caf Champions League that exists.

“It would give it some life, probably there would be more money involved while marketing and sponsorship would be better.”

Mohammed added that he believes there are mouth-watering economic reasons to want a new league, which would see the best teams in Africa face off regularly.

Apart from that, the bigger picture would be seeing the beautiful game in Africa reach a greater height.

“It would definitely be attractive because I am sure they would design it in such a way that sponsors would be carried along properly, and demands would be met for TV rights,” he continued.

“There would be 20 permanent representatives and there would be revolving opportunities for other clubs to come in.

“So, you would see most clubs striving to go tops and become top brands in their countries so that they can participate in the Super League.

“In all, it is a very interesting concept and I’m sure it has been well-thought-out.

“I love this idea because it is very innovative and it will rejig football in Africa.”