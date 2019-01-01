African Games: Nigeria will do everything to break final jinx - Ijamilusi

The Falconets will take on the Desert Foxes for a chance to play in the final of the continental tournament in Morocco

forward Folashade Ijamilusi believes her side will give everything to ensure their passage to the final of the 2019 African Games.

The Falconets will square up against in the semi-final of the quadrennial tournament at the Boubker Aamar Stadium on Monday.

The West Africans are pitted against their Northern opponents after finishing top of Group B with seven points, while the Desert Foxes ended as runners-up in Group A with six points.

The FC Robo forward insists her side will not underestimate the Algerians and assured fans that they will be prepared to give their all in Rabat.

"We know it will be a tough match and being against a North African team, they will want to beat us at all cost,” Ijamilusi told Goal.

"We will give everything to qualify for the final of this [African Games] tournament, we will prepare for the game.

"We've learned a few lessons from the draw with and hoping to avoid mistakes.

"Our coach [Christopher Danjuma] has given us the necessary plan to achieve a win and will hope to do our best not to let him down.

"It's our responsibility to execute the game plan very well. We have a solid team and everyone is determined to make Nigerians proud.”

Ijamilusi has played a part in two group stage games and will be eager to inspire her side to the final.

Nigeria are two-time African Games champions and will be aiming to play in their first final since 2007 in Algiers.