African Games: Nigeria want to be remembered for winning - Makunjuola

The Flying Eagles forward is confident his side will help the West African nation reclaim the continental silverware

U20 forward Success Makanjuola has backed his side to win the African Games for the first time in 46 years on Friday.

Paul Aigbogun's men will battle Burkina Faso, who they held them to a 1-1 draw in the group stage, in 2019 final in Rabat.

The West African nation last tasted glory at the quadrennial event in 1973 in Lagos, where they defeated Guinea 2-0 in the final.

Having subdued Mali via penalty shootout in the semifinal, the Flying Eagles will look to overcome the Stallions, who squeezed past on Tuesday.

Speaking to Goal prior to the match, the Water FC player recalls their uneasy route to the final but is upbeat about their chances of making history.

"The journey has not been easy, we started slowly getting a draw in our first game against Burkina Faso and struggled against to win 2-1," Makunjuola told Goal.

"We also drew against the host to pick semifinals ticket. We have to go on penalties before we could win Mali who defeated us in 2019 Caf U20 Nations Cup in Niger.

"Before the semi-final match against Mali, here in , Mali are the favourites due to their performances at the African U20 Nations Cup. But we were determined than ever to avenge the Afcon loss.

"We thank God that they were unable to convert their penalties when we were losing ours because that helps us to win in the end. The lesson is that we have to learn how to take penalties just in case the final is extended beyond extra time.

"Nigerians should expect nothing but the gold medal from football event. The coaching crew are also focused on winning the final. We are united, the spirit is high in the camp and we pray that God makes it easy for us against Burkina Faso.

"The final is very important to us all because we will be in a good book as the set of the Flying Eagles who win a gold medal in the football event at the African Games."

The 18-year-old starred at the U20 World Cup in as he scored once to help Nigeria advance to the Round of 16 in June.

At the African Games, he has featured prominently in previous four games and is shifting his focus on inspiring the nation to the title.

"It is more important to me for the team to win the gold medal," Makunjuola added.

"Football is teamwork and no one player is too good that his performance and contribution in a match will be rated than the collective efforts of the remaining 10 players.

"However, I want to help Nigeria to win the gold medal and I pray that we have an injury-free game. I wish that I am chosen to start and win Man of the match in the final."

With Nigeria edging to claim women's gold, the men will hope to achieve the same feat at the Boubker Aamar Stadium.