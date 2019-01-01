African Games: Nigeria U20 women face Algeria in semi-final

Nigeria will take on the North Africans in the knockout stage after finishing top of Group B

The U20 women's team will battle in the semi-final of the ongoing 2019 African Games in Rabat.

The Falconets reached the knockout stage in style as they defeated 3-0 before getting a walkover against Zambia. Then they were held to a 1-1 by .

Cameroon's 1-0 win over South Africa means Christopher Danjuma's side finished top of Group B on superior goals despite being tied on seven points after three games.

On the other hand, Algeria finished second in Group A after a 1-0 win in their final group game against Equatorial Guinea on Friday.

They had lost 3-2 to hosts in their opener but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Mali before edging the Equatoguineans to garner six points and claim the runners-up spot.

The semi-final tie takes place on Monday at 1 pm local time at the Boubker Aamar Stadium, with the winner facing either Morocco or Cameroon in the final on August 29.