African Games: Nigeria U20 women face Algeria in semi-final
The Nigeria U20 women's team will battle Algeria in the semi-final of the ongoing 2019 African Games in Rabat.
The Falconets reached the knockout stage in style as they defeated South Africa 3-0 before getting a walkover against Zambia. Then they were held to a 1-1 by Cameroon.
Cameroon's 1-0 win over South Africa means Christopher Danjuma's side finished top of Group B on superior goals despite being tied on seven points after three games.
On the other hand, Algeria finished second in Group A after a 1-0 win in their final group game against Equatorial Guinea on Friday.
They had lost 3-2 to hosts Morocco in their opener but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Mali before edging the Equatoguineans to garner six points and claim the runners-up spot.
The semi-final tie takes place on Monday at 1 pm local time at the Boubker Aamar Stadium, with the winner facing either Morocco or Cameroon in the final on August 29.