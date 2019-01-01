African Games: Falconets will give everything against Cameroon - Gift Monday

After a winning start at Morocco 2019, the Robo star feels they can still improve their showings at the tournament

Gift Monday believes her U20 women's side is eager to improve on their performances ahead of a second African Games fixture, this time against on Wednesday.

The Falconets made an impressive start to 2019, thrashing 3-0 in their opener, with the captain scoring her fifth goal in five successive matches for club and country.

In a bid for a semi-final place, the FC Robo striker is pleased with the opening triumph over South Africa and upbeat about subduing the Indomitable Lionesses at Stade des Chênes.

"We've prepared very well and everything is perfect for us and we are good to go against Cameroon," Monday told Goal.

"It's a privilege to lead the team and my teammates and they are good learners. Our coach is very good and a father to us. He teaches us what to do and the right time to do them on the pitch.

"We are happy for the victory against South Africa and I'm personally glad to score. South Africa was a good side but we had a game plan and executed it well.

"We are not getting carried away by that as we know every team in the competition will be tough.

"So, we remain determined and focused on taking each game as it comes. We hope to give everything to win against Cameroon."

The Group B match between the West African giants and the central African team will kick off at 5 pm local time in Rabat.