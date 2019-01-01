African Games: Cameroon know how to tackle Nigeria - Kamdem

The young Indomitable Lionesses will face the Falconets in their opener and the coach is aiming for victory on Wednesday

's U20 head coach Charles Kamdem has described Wednesday's All African Games showdown with as their most important encounter.

Following the withdrawal of Zambia, the Central Africans will seek to secure maximum points against the Falconets in their opening match of the competition at Stade des Chênes.

With Nigeria's 3-0 opening triumph over , the gaffer is unmoved by the quality of Christopher Danjuma's ladies as he insists his side knows how to claim a win.

"There is a good spirit around the team. The girls are happy at the moment," Kamdem told the media in .

"We trained in good conditions, and also, there are no worrying cases. The girls are ready for Wednesday's game. We have seen Nigeria play and we know how we would tackle them.

“It is a good Nigerian team but we are also ready. We have put up several strategies to take our team to the end.

"We know Nigeria has the technicians but that’s not a problem for us. We know we equally have to battle for results.

"The most important game is against Nigeria. We would have to prepare quite well against South Africa but it’s a step at a time."

A win over the Nigerians will strengthen Cameroon's chances of reaching the knockout stages of the women's football tournament in Rabat.