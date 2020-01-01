African Football HQ: Can Osimhen emulate Maradona?

The future of Nigeria’s brightest prospect is one of the key items on the agenda on the podcast

The Premier League season came to an exciting conclusion on Sunday, and the fates of Africa’s biggest stars in the world’s greatest league is one of the hot topics discussed on African Football HQ this week.

There were heroics at , as they survived relegation with a 1-1 draw with in a cagey encounter at the London Stadium.

’s Trezeguet didn’t do too much on the day, but he’s rightly been praised by Malek Shafei, who believes the wideman’s end-of-season form makes his maiden campaign in a success.

The same can’t be said for Ismaila Sarr as he drops into the Championship with , but surely the wideman won’t be sticking around in the second tier for long.

Ed Dove believes that he could be a good fit at one of the Premier League’s bigger sides, but is he really ready for the likes of or ?

Dominic Solanke also fell short with Bournemouth, while higher up the table, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho missed out on qualification, as were defeated by Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s ended the season with a victory, and the Gabon international netted twice, but he still missed out on retaining his Golden Boot as the division’s top scorer.

Can he look back on a successful year?

Other strikers in the headlines this week are Victor Osimhen and Asamoah Gyan, both of whom appear to be on the move.

The former looks to be on the brink of a big-money move to , and Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has tipped the youngster to emulate or even surpass Diego Maradona’s impact in Naples.

Is this a wise forecast by the NFF President, or could his words heap unenviable pressure on young Osimhen?

Elsewhere, Gyan could be following in Florent Malouda’s footsteps by signing for Wadi Degla, but what exactly awaits him in ?

Article continues below

One transfer that looks unlikely to go ahead is Yaya Toure’s rumoured switch to Leyton Orient, after the Ivorian legend was pictured training with the O’s.

It certainly would be a fantasy deal, but according to the West African great’s agent, he’s only training with the East London club before seeking a move abroad.

Could the Brisbane Road minnows convince the great to extend his stay in East London?