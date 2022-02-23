African fans call out Grealish after poor start to life at Manchester City after £100 million move

Football fans in Africa have been taking to social media to criticize Manchester City’s £100 million player Jack Grealish after his poor start to his first season with Pep Guardiola's side.

The 26-year-old, who joined the reigning Premier League champions from Aston Villa for a record fee, has made 25 appearances for City across all competitions, but as an attacking option in a free-scoring City side, has only scored three goals and three assists.

This has not gone down well with fans who think that the English player is failing to live up to his price tag.

Fred has more goals and assists than 100m Jack Grealish. — Amy (@ItsYouJuan8) February 20, 2022

Where is Jack Grealish the 100 million pound player? 🤔 — kwame benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) February 19, 2022



Some fans think that his poor goal return and overall performances are not talked about enough, especially in comparison to the likes of Romelu Lukaku. They’ve therefore taken it upon themselves to ‘let the world know’ just how poor Grealish has been for City.





You have a record transfer fee flop like Jack Grealish and you decide to make Lukaku a national discussion…

English football should ashamed of their blatant injustice towards foreign stars, especially when your black…it will hurt them longterm… — UthMaN BaA (@DrOusman180987) February 22, 2022

A reminder that Jack Grealish cost £100m and the English media aren't saying anything about it.



You only hear that about foreign players mostly. It's the bias for me. — PULISIÇATE (@Pulisicate) February 22, 2022

Everyday is about Luka but when he's as if he's the worst ever player in the league,

Jack Grealish ( 100M ) has only 2 goals in the league but you're not talking about it. — HAMSON10 (@skillsking10) February 22, 2022

Why is Jack Grealish not under the spotlight but Lukaku, considering their market value?



Grealish stats 20/22:

AP=25, G=3, and A=3



Lukaku stats 21/22:

AP=28, G=10, and A=2



The media need to be just. — Boima C.J Toure (@BoimaCJToure5) February 22, 2022



While Grealish will want to argue about the time it takes to settle into a squad of City's calibre, fans are having none of it, pointing to other players who are proving their doubters wrong.





£70m Jason Sancho is a by far a better signing than £100m Jack Grealish — george (@TheStokeNabMan) February 19, 2022

There was a time Mancity paid 100 million pounds for Jack grealish.

Now SMITH Rowe seems to have Overshadowed him https://t.co/JdVXuHFWbh — Dsage __SAGENATION🇨🇭 (@Dsage_BigHeart) February 22, 2022



No doubt, Pep Guardiola will still be hopeful of getting the best out of his £100 million player and can point to a lengthy settling-in period for City stars like Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and others.



What are your views? Let us know in the comments if you think Grealish will come good, or end up on the City scrapheap…