African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: West Ham make Benrahma deal permanent

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Bordeaux advanced Seri talks

Bordeaux are in advanced talks with Fulham to sign Jean Michael Seri on loan with the option to buy at the end of the season.

Foot Mercato reports that the Girondins have beaten Ligue 1 rivals Nice as well as Galatasaray and Porto in negotiating a deal for the Ivory Coast midfielder who has not played a game in the Premier League this season.

Seri who spent the last campaign on loan at Galatasaray, is frozen out of Scott Parker's team in this campaign and he is still under contract with the Cottagers until June 2022.

West Ham make Benrahma deal permanent

West Ham United have opted to convert Said Benrahma's loan from Brentford into a permanent deal, according to Sky Sports.

The Hammers are said to have paid the Championship club £20 million plus add-ons in order to sign other players on loan in the January transfer window.

The Algerian playmaker has made 12 Premier League appearances since his arrival in October, which includes six starts.

Diagne closing in on West Brom move

West Bromwich Albion are close to signing Mbaye Diagne on loan with the Galatasaray striker set for his medical examinations in Istanbul.

Reports in Turkey claim the Premier League club will pay the Lions €800,000 for the temporary switch which could be made permanent if they secure their English top-flight status.

The Senegal international has scored 11 goals in 19 appearances for Galatasaray this term.

Abeid en route to Dubai's Al Nasr

Algeria defender Mehdi Abeid is close to leaving Nantes for United Arab Emirates club Al Nasr, according to reports in France.

Abeid accepted Al Nasr's offer on Thursday morning which brings an end to his one-and-a-half-year stay with the Canaries.

He played in 43 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes, which include 18 appearances this season.

Genoa considering Niang deal

Genoa are considering plans to bring former AC Milan and Torino forward Mbaye Niang back to the Serie A.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio the Red and Blues will swoop for Niang if Sassuolo loanee Gianluca Scamacca leaves the club this month.

The 26-year-old has contributed just a goal in nine Ligue 1 matches for Rennes this season and he is also said to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia club Al Shabab.