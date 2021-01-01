African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: West Brom struggling to sign Ahmed Musa

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

West Brom struggling to sign Ahmed Musa

West Bromwich Albion are struggling financially to complete the signing of free agent Ahmed Musa, according to the Daily Mail.

The Nigeria captain, who arrived in England last Tuesday, is said to have impressed Sam Allardyce in training, but the Baggies have stretched their budget limit after intense transfer activity in January.

West Brom risk losing the former Leicester City forward to their Premier League rivals with Burnley, Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion alongside CSKA Moscow interested in submitting an offer for him.

Niang moves to Saudi Arabia

Rennes have confirmed the departure of Mbaye Niang to Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli on loan until the end of the season.

M'Baye Niang prêté en Arabie Saoudite.👇 — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) February 7, 2021

Prior to the move, the former AC Milan and Watford forward was restricted to just nine Ligue 1 matches this campaign, with just one goal to his name.

Inter to resist offers for Hakimi

Inter Milan are not looking to sell Morocco wing-back Achraf Hakimi, despite reported interest from Premier League clubs.

The Nerazzurri are struggling to complete Hakimi's €50 million transfer fee to Real Madrid but Passione Inter claims they have no intention to part with the defender amid the club’s financial challenges.

Hakimi has made a bright start to life in Italy with his contribution of six goals and four assists after 21 Serie A games for Inter Milan.

Ndiaye to continue loan sojourn at Al Ain

Stoke City have loaned Senegal midfielder Badou Ndiaye to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ain for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, the Championship club has confirmed.

Ndiaye returned from Turkey in January, where he spent the first half of the season with Fatih Karagumruk in the Super Lig.

The 30-year-old’s contract with Al-Ain comes with the option to extend his temporary stay in the Middle East by 12 months.