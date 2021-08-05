African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Mourinho turns to Zambo Anguissa as Xhaka alternative

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Mourinho turns to Zambo Anguissa as Xhaka alternative

Roma are interested in signing Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Claciomercato reports that Jose Mourinho sees the Cameroon international as an alternative to Granit Xhaka who will not be leaving Arsenal this summer.

Zambo Anguissa was recently a subject of a loan offer from Valencia but it was turned down by Cottagers.

Brentford closing in on Wissa

Brentford have agreed a deal with Lorient for the signing Congo winger Yoane Wissa, according to Sky Sports.

Wissa who has been a long-term target for the Premier League new boys, has arrived in London and he is set to complete the move.

He is still recovering from a reported acid attack in his face and he is yet have his medical at Brentford.

Onana completes Lille switch

Ligue 1 champions Lille have bolstered their midfield options with the signing of Amadou Onana from Hamburger SV.

The Senegal-born star penned a five-year deal with Les Dogues.

Vieira desperate to keep Zaha

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has declared his intention to hold onto Wilfried Zaha for his first season at Selhurst Park.

The Ivorian winger is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal having previously stated his desire to seek a new challenge elsewhere this summer.

Fulham reject Valencia’s loan bid for Anguissa

Fulham have turned down a loan offer from La Liga club Valencia for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, reports Sky Sports .

The Cameroon midfielder was one of the standout performers in the Cottagers' underwhelming Premier Leaguer campaign last season, and he is considered to be a key part of Marco Silva's plans this season.

Zambo Anguissa, who has two years left on his contract at Craven Cottage, spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Villarreal following Fulham's relegation two years ago.

Success reluctant to leave Watford

Udinese are interested in signing Isaac Success but the Nigeria striker does not want to leave Watford this summer, according to Watford Observer .

The Serie A club and Watford are owned by the Pozzo family, and the Hornets are reportedly set to let him go on a permanent deal to Italy.

Success has two years left on his contract and he broke into Xisco Munoz's team towards the end of last season with a goal in 10 Championship games.

Burnley & Hertha in talks for Lyon’s Cornet

Premier League club Burnley and Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin have started discussions with Lyon for the signing of Maxwel Cornet, L'Equipe via GFFN .

Cornet’s versatility on the left flanks appeals to the Clarets who are in the market for players in wide midfield.

Lyon are reportedly ready to part ways with the Ivory Coast international who has been at the club since 2015 for at least €10million

Feghouli told to leave Galatasaray

Algeria midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has been told to leave Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray because of his high wages.

The Lions stated that the services of the 31-year-old - who has been at the club since 2017 - is no longer needed alongside Radamel Falcao.

“I talked to Falcao and Feghouli,” club president Burak Elmas said, per Daily Mail .

“They provided very good services to us but with this wage structure we can't pay their wages. We want them to find a club.”

Mebude loaned to AFC Wimbledon

Watford have loaned new signing Dapo Mebude to League One side AFC Wimbledon for the 2021-22 season.

The Hornets signed the Anglo-Nigerian from Rangers last month and they have the option to recall him in January.

Lille release players in Napoli-Osimhen deal

Lille have released three out of the four players that Napoli had included as part of Victor Osimhen's deal to move to Naples last year.

Goal understands that youngsters Claudio Manzi, Ciro Palmieri and Luigi Liguori were released by the French Ligue 1 champions on Monday.

The trio was added alongside goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis to sweeten Napoli's €80 million offer to lure Osimhen away from the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Barca set Ilaix renewal deadline

Barcelona have fixed Sunday as the deadline to sort Ilaix Moriba's contract renewal saga, according to Mundo Deportivo .

The Spanish giants have been locked in contract talks with the Guinea-born midfielder in the past few weeks and they are yet to receive a response to the new offer they gave him last Wednesday.

Barcelona reduced the length of the new contract from five to three seasons which gives the 18-year-old a chance to renegotiate the deal in 2024.

South Africa's Jane renews AC Milan deal

Banyana Banyana star Refiloe Jane has agreed to spend the 2021-22 season at AC Milan.

The Rossoneri confirmed that Jane who joined the Rossoneri in 2019, signed a one-year extension on Monday.

She has played a total of 39 matches in all competitions so far for the Italian club.

Giroud wants Ziyech at Milan

Olivier Giroud said it would be nice for him to reunite with his former Chelsea teammate Hakim Ziyech at San Siro Stadium.

The France striker left Stamford Bridge last month and Ziyech is being considered to fill the void left by Hakan Calhanoglu’s departure following his switch to rivals Inter Milan.

Lookman wanted by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are looking to sign RB Leipzig forward Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan, according to the Sun .

Leipzig are said to be demanding £3.5million as a loan fee for Lookman who earns about £50,000 per week at the club.

After spending last season on loan in the Premier League with Fulham, the Nigerian descent is reportedly attracting interest from Burnley and Watford as well.

Anderlecht lead race for Zirkzee deal

Anderlecht are in pole position to sign Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee on loan this summer.

Sport 1 reports that the Belgian First Division A club is in need of a striker and they have the best cards to beat Hellas Verona in the race.

Verona are also looking to bring the Nigerian descent back to the Serie A despite his underwhelming outing at Parma last term.

Ligue 1 duo could have signed Dia

Either Lyon or Nice could have signed Villarreal striker Boulaye Dia before he left Reims this month.

According to his agent Frederic Guerra, the Ligue 1 clubs were interested in the Senegal international but Villarreal moved fast to complete the €15 million deal and handed him a five-year contract.

"I first proposed him to OL, that's normal. Without success. Galtier wanted him, but as his formalization in Nice was delayed, Villarreal were quicker to engage him at 15 million. This is business,” Guerra was quoted as saying by Foot Mercato .

Ziyech remains Milan priority

Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech remains AC Milan's top transfer target this summer, according to Calciomercato .

The Rossoneri are hoping to get a deal over the line for the Morocco international who they consider as the best replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu after his switch to city rivals Inter.

AC Milan seem to have struck a good relationship with the Blues after they signed two players from Thomas Tuchel’s team this summer – Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori.

Niang accepts Venezia offer

Rennes striker Mbaye Niang has reached an agreement with Serie A new boys Venezia, according to Sky Italia .

Both clubs had their agreement with the 26-year-old set to complete an initial loan move which comes with a purchase option.

Niang reportedly attracted interest from Anderlecht and Celtic as well, but he is now set for a return to Italy where he previously played for Torino and AC Milan.