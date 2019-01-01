African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Monaco and AC Milan reach agreement for Kessie

Ounas set for Nice loan

winger Adam Ounas is set for a season-long loan spell in the French after Nice agreed to pay €2.2 million for the temporary deal, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

The Ligue 1 club also have the option to pay the Partenopei €25 million for a permanent deal, plus 20 per cent of the profit made from his future sale.

Ounas joined Napoli in 2017 and was a member of the Algeria squad that won the 2019 in with a return of three goals and an assist.

Olympiacos in Ghezzal talks

Greek giants Olympiacos are in talks with over the signing of Algeria international Rachid Ghezzal, according to Sky Sports.

Ghezzal moved to the King Power Stadium from last summer but has struggled to impress Brendan Rodgers, notching just one goal in 19 Premier League matches during his debut campaign.

Olympiacos are looking to get a deal through before Saturday's transfer deadline in Greece for the 27-year-old, who is yet to play a game for Leicester City this season.

Monaco and Milan reach agreement for Kessie

have agreed to accept a fee of €25 million plus bonuses from Monaco for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, La Repubblica claims via Calciomercato .

The Ligue 1 club have shown interest in the combative midfielder over the last few weeks as they hope to bolster their midfield with his presence.

Despite the Rossoneri’s readiness to release Kessie, the international is demanding a net salary of €6m per year.

Kamano close to switch

forward Francois Kamano is close to completing a permanent switch to side Torino, according to reports.

Both clubs are close to reaching an agreement for the Guinea international, who has been missing in Paulo Sousa's selection this season due to the transfer situation.

Kamano who has two years left on his contract, also attracted interest from league rivals Monaco earlier this summer.