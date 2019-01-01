African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Wilfried Zaha is Arsenal's priority this summer
Arsenal are focused on signing Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha despite reports linking them with Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, Goal understands.
There have been reports in Spain that the Gunners are closing in on a £30 million move for Vazquez, which is not part of their transfer plan.
Arsenal are still pursuing Zaha and are also interested in taking Barcelona winger Malcom on loan.
Uzoho joins Omonia Nicosia on loan
Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has joined Omonia Nicosia for his second loan spell in Cyprus.
Uzoho spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Anorthosis Famagusta from Deportivo La Coruna but struggled to settle down in the Cypriot First Division club.
Chelsea want £6m-plus for Omeruo
Chelsea are ready to consider the release of Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo this summer only if the offer is above £6 million, Goal understands.
Omeruo had a fine loan spell at Leganes last season and has been impressive at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with his defensive displays for Nigeria.
Leganes are interested in making the temporary deal permanent but they now face competition from LaLiga rivals Celta Vigo.
Kaba ditches Dijon for Midtylland
Guinea international Sory Kaba has penned a five-year deal with Danish giants Midtylland.
The 24-year-old only joined Dijon from Spanish side Elche in January and went on to play nine league matches without finding the back of the net.
Saints not releasing Lemina on loan
Southampton are not interested in loaning out Gabon international Mario Lemina but they would consider a permanent deal if the terms are right, according to Daily Echo.
The 25-year-old joined the Saints from Juventus in 2017 and has been in decent form for the St Mary's Stadium outfit even though an abductor injury ruled him out for the most part of the 2018-19 campaign.
With Ralph Hasenhuttl looking to strengthen his squad with new signings this summer, Lemina is believed to be an asset that would attract huge offers.
Even though they are yet to receive any formal bid for the midfielder, the club will not consider releasing him on loan.
Marseille interested in Boufal
Marseille are targeting a move for Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal as a potential replacement for Lucas Ocampos, according to El Desmarque.
Boufal has struggled to receive regular playing time at Southampton and had to spend last season on loan at Celta Vigo.
Celta are reportedly interested in signing the Morocco international permanently but they need to beat off challenges from Marseille who will be playing in the Uefa Europa League next season.