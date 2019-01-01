African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester United in advanced talks for Nicolas Pepe
Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe for £70 million, according to Sunday Times.
The Red Devils are hoping to beat rivals Arsenal and Everton to the signing of the Ivory Coast international who is also attracting interest from Serie A.
Pepe had an outstanding 2018-19 season in Ligue 1 by contributing 22 goals and 11 assists to help Lille secure Champions League football.
Watford keen on £27m Sarr
Premier League club Watford are still in talks with Rennes for £27 million-rated winger Ismaila Sarr, reported Sky Sports.
Watford are looking to complete the signing of the Senegal international this summer in a deal that would beat the club's transfer record of £18m.
Sarr was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal but personal terms are believed to be no problem for both parties.
Iwobi might leave Arsenal if Zaha signs
Alex Iwobi said he might be forced to quit Arsenal if the Gunners complete the signing of Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha.
Arsenal have been heavily linked with Crystal Palace talisman Zaha this summer but Iwobi disclosed he will keep fighting for his place but he won't sit on the bench indefinitely.
Read the Nigeria international's comments on Goal.
PSG step up Atal chase
Following the departure of Dani Alves, PSG are looking to sign Algeria's Youcef Atal from league rivals Nice.
Le Parisien claims the 23-year-old's versatility to play as a right-back and as a winger upfront has attracted the Thomas Tuchel side who want competition for Thomas Meunier.
Atal scored six goals in Ligue 1 last season but he is currently injured after breaking his collarbone during a quarter-final fixture against Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Aston Villa close in on Trezeguet
Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Egypt winger Mahmoud Trezeguet from Kasimpasa, according to the Telegraph.
The newly-promoted Premier League club is said to have agreed an £8.75m deal for the 24-year-old who contributed nine goals and nine assists in the Turkish Super Lig last term.
Meanwhile, Le10sport claims French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne are monitoring Trezeguet's situation in Turkey for a potential move.
West Ham accept £8m offer for Obiang
West Ham United have accepted Sassuolo's £8 million offer for Pedro Obiang, Gianluca Di Marzio has reported.
The Equatorial Guinea midfielder is expected in Italy on Sunday after participating in the Premier League Asia Trophy with the Hammers in China.
PSG prepare improved Gueye bid
PSG are preparing an improved £30 million bid plus £10 million in add-ons to lure Senegal's Idrissa Gueye away from Everton, according to the Express.
The French champions had an interest in bringing Gueye back to Ligue 1 during the January transfer window but the Toffees were reluctant by rejecting their bid.