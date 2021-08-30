African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Fulham's Zambo Anguissa on the verge of joining Napoli

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Barca reject Aurier plus cash for Emerson

Barcelona have rejected €20 million-plus Serge Aurier for right-back Emerson Royal from Tottenham Hotspur, according to ESPN.

The Spanish giants are expecting an improved bid from Spurs before the Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Spurs, however, are said to be in the market for a right-back and centre-back with Aurier deemed surplus to requirements in Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Diallo’s Feyenoord move collapsed

Amad Diallo will not join Feyenoord on loan again this summer due to a thigh muscle injury he picked up in Manchester United training.

The Ivory Coast international is expected to spend six weeks on the sidelines which forced the Dutch Eredivisie club to withdraw their offer.

Zambo Anguissa on the verge of joining Napoli

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is nearing a move to Napoli.

Goal understands that the Cameroon star is having his medical examination to join the Serie A club on a season-long loan which comes with a purchase option of around €10 million.

The 25-year-old who joined Fulham in 2018, was a reported target for Jose Mourinho's Roma earlier this summer before Napoli's swoop.

Milan plotting late move for Ounas

AC Milan are planning to sign Algeria midfielder Adam Ounas from rivals Napoli before the close of the transfer window, reports Foot Mercato.

The Rossoneri have reportedly seen a loan offer with purchase option rejected by Napoli and they are eager to make an effort again to sign the 24-year-old.

Ounas spent last season on loan at Cagliari and Crotone, and he has played just a league match so far for Luciano Spalletti's side this term.

Marseille close in on Harit deal

Ligue 1 club Marseille are closing in on a loan move for Schalke 04 star Amine Harit, according to L'Equipe .

The Morocco international is expected to join Jorge Sampaoli's team on a season-long loan with the option to make the deal permanent at the end of 2021-22 campaign.

Harit left Nantes for Schalke 04 in 2017 but the Royal Blues are now in the German second division.

Moriba finds agreement with RB Leipzig

Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba has agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig over his potiental exit from Camp Nou, according to Sport .

However, the Bundesliga club is yet to find an agreement with Barca who are demanding at least €15 million for the 18-year-old.

The Guinea-born midfielder has a year left on his contract and the Spanish giants are reluctant to let him play an official game if he does not renew.

Moriba is reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Juve not interested in Aubameyang

Juventus are not interested in signing Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following the departure of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, reports Fabrizio Romano .

The Serie A giants are yet to make any contact or hold any talks with the Gunners over a deal for the Gabon forward.

Meanwhile, they add that Juventus are in talks with Everton for the return of Moise Kean who is a priority for them.

Bologna meet Sarr’s representatives

Bologna are scheduled to meet Malang Sarr’s agents on Monday to discuss a potential transfer from Chelsea this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio .

The 22-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal in August 2020 but he spent last season on loan at Porto.

The Serie A club face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and Everton who indicated interest in signing the French U21 player of Senegalese descent.

Spurs looking to sign Kessie for free

Tottenham Hotspur are waiting to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie when his contract expires next year, according to Sports Lens .

The Ivory Coast star has entered the final year of his contract at the San Siro Stadium and he is yet to agree a new deal.

Spurs are said to have made contact with Kessie's agent and they are planning to give him around €8 million per season for the next five years.

West Ham move for Guinea’s Bayo

West Ham United have made a move for Clermont forward Mohamed Bayo after his impressive start to the 2021-22 season, according to Le 10 Sport .

The Hammers are confident of beating Lille to the signing of the 23-year-old who has scored three goals in two Ligue 1 matches this campaign.

The Guinea international played a prominent role in Clermont's promotion to Ligue 1 last season with his tally of 22 goals in 38 matches.