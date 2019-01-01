African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Barcelona target Mensah weighing Celtic offer

Imbula on the verge of Lecce switch

’s Congolese midfielder Giannelli Imbula is close to joining newly-promoted club Lecceon on a season-long loan, as reported by Football Italia.

Imbula who arrived at Stoke in 2016, has spent the last two seasons on loan in with and in with .

The deal is expected to be completed before the end of the week with Lecce holding the option to buy the 26-year-old for €4 million at the end of the season.

Diabate set for second Leicester loan

are hoping to land Fousseni Diabate on loan from before the European transfer deadline, according to Scottish Sun.

Diabate seems to be out of Brendan Rodgers' plans this season and has not been named in the Foxes’ matchday squad so far.

The Mali international, who moved to the King Power Stadium from Ajaccio in 2018, spent the second part of last season on loan at Sivasspor where he scored two goals in 17 Turkish Super Lig matches.

Barca target Mensah weighing Celtic offer

youth international Gideon Mensah is weighing up an offer from Celtic amid interest from and a few Belgian clubs, the Daily Record claims.

Neil Lennon is targeting a swoop for the 21-year-old defender as he looks to bolster his left-back options following Kieran Tierney's switch to .

Mensah, who is tied to Salzburg until 2024, attracted interest from several clubs after his impressive displays against and in their pre-season games earlier this summer.