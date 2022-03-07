African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: PSG and Chelsea enter race for Mahrez

PSG and Chelsea enter race for Mahrez

Reigning European champions and Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, reports Foot Mercato.

The Algeria international’s contract with the Citizens ends in June 2023, but his contract has still not been extended with the Etihad Stadium giants.

Bayern Munich eye Mazraoui

Bayern Munich are looking for a new right-back and see Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui as their prime targets, according to SportBild.

Morocco international Mazraoui will be a free agent at the end of the current season and could join the German elite division outfit.

Man Utd among those in talks for Kamara

Manchester United are, according to The Northern Echo, one of several Premier League clubs to have held talks with Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

The highly-rated 22-year-old of Senegalese background will be out of contract this summer, with Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and West Ham also asking questions of whether he would like to take on a Premier League challenge.

Fifa to suspend Moses' contract at Spartak

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses is among the 109 foreign players that will have their contracts in Russia suspended.

According to the New York Times, with the Russian Premier League suspended - Fifa will allow players to leave the country for new clubs on a temporary basis and return to their Russian sides on June 30.

Moses moved to Moscow on a permanent deal from Chelsea in June 2021 and he has played 17 league matches this season with a goal to his name.

Barca want Koulibaly to replace Araujo

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has emerged as a transfer option for Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window, according to El Nacional.

Ronaldo Araujo is reportedly set to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season as he is reluctant to sign a new deal, which opens the door for Koulibaly.

The Senegal captain has a year left on his contract in Luciano Spalletti’s team.