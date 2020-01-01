African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Premier League trio want Samatta

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Zaha offered to

German giants Bayern Munich have been offered the chance to sign talisman Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Germany .

After a failed attempt to leave Selhurst Park in the summer, the international changed his agent and he is now being monitored by Robert Lewandowski's representative.

Crystal Palace's asking price of €70 million for Zaha, remains a hindering factor for the Bavarians as they still have their sights set on star Leroy Sane.

Premier League trio want Samatta

and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and are interested in signing captain Mbwana Samatta from .

According to the Guardian , the Premier League clubs have been monitoring the 27-year-old who has a release clause of €10m closely and he could be the first Tanzanian to play in the English top-flight.

Samatta who finished as top scorer in the Belgian First Division A last season, is also attracting interest from club and Bundesliga outfit .

begin Toko Ekambi talks

side Lyon have opened negotiations to sign forward Karl Toko Ekambi this month.

L'Equipe revealed that the international could return to , as a replacement for Memphis Depay who suffered a serious knee injury last year.

Although the former Angers forward is tied to the Estadio de la Ceramica until 2023, he has found playing time limited this season, starting 11 of his 18 league games so far with six goals to his name.

Bentaleb set for 04 exit

midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is set to bring his time at Schalke 04 to an end this month, according to Foot Mercato .

Bentaleb has struggled to break into David Wagner's team this season and has been demoted to the youth team where he has played two games this season.

The former Hotspur midfielder is hoping for a return to the Premier League or Ligue 1 and Schalke 04 are ready to let him go on a loan with a subsequent purchase option.

Article continues below

Bayern Munich approach Hakimi

Bayern Munich have approached over a possible transfer for defender Achraf Hakimi, according to Marca .

Hakimi's versatility to play in the attack and defence attracted the German champions as they look to rival for his services.

The Moroccan full-back is nearing the completion of his two-year loan at Dortmund and has contributed six goals and six assists in 23 matches this campaign.