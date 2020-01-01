African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Premier League trio chasing ex-Arsenal star Adebayor

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Premier League trio chasing Adebayor

, and and Hove Albion are interested in signing free agent Emmanuel Adebayor before the end of the transfer window, the Sun has reported.

Premier League trio are keen on reinforcing their frontline with the 35-year-old who left Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor in December.

Adebayor previously played for , , Hotspur and in the Premier League in the previous years.

Ziyech a priority for

playmaker Hakim Ziyech is a transfer target for Chelsea this month and ESPN claimed he is top of Frank Lampard's wishlist.

Ziyech is a key player in Erik ten Hag's team and has contributed eight goals and 16 assists across all competitions this season.

The international is also attracting interest from but the Blues are ahead of their Premier League rivals in the pursuit.

up offer for Amrabat

Fiorentina are adamant on signing Hellas Verona midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and they have increased their offer for the Moroccan midfielder.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia reported that the Purple Ones have submitted a new bid around €18 million-plus €2 million in bonuses for the 23-year-old.

Amrabat is also a target for rivals who have tabled €15m bid for the loanee.