Aston Villa plotting raid on Marseille

Aston Villa are plotting a raid on Marseille for Boubacar Kamara and Duje Caleta-Car - according to Fichajes.

Senegal prospect Kamara, who plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, has previously been linked with Manchester United and will be available on a free transfer this summer.

Croatian centre-back Caleta-Car might command a lofty fee, but Villa are ready to try and bring in both men as Steven Gerrard seeks to bolster his options at the back.



Barcelona & PSG target Man City star Mahrez

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have their eyes on Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

Fichajes reports the Premier League club could opt to sell Mahrez to help fund a move for Erling Haaland this summer and the three clubs are interested in snapping him up.



Newcastle United want Ndicka

Newcastle United have set their sights on a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka, per Bild.

The Cameroon senior national team prospect has impressed at the Bundesliga outfit, who are in the semi-finals of this year's Europa League.

But the Magpies are now looking to bring him on board as they continue to eye a revolution at St James' Park.

Napoli set asking price for Osimhen

Napoli have set an €80 million (£67m/$86m) asking price for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen - according to CBS Sports.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium until 2025 but the Italian giants will let him go this summer if their valuation is met.

Osimhen is thought to be on Arsenal's radar after scoring 12 goals in his first 22 Serie A appearances for Napoli.



Leicester target PSV midfielder Sangare

Leicester City have identified PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as a transfer target - according to The Sun.

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of sealing a deal for the 24-year-old, with the Foxes set to submit an opening bid of £29 million ($37m).

Sangare has scored three goals in 25 Eredivisie matches for PSV this term and remains under contract until 2025.

Crystal Palace eyeing Ebiowei swoop

Crystal Palace are eyeing a swoop for Derby winger Malcolm Ebiowei - according to The Sun.

The 18-year-old is set to leave Pride Park when his contract expires on June 30.

Palace want to sign Ediowei on a free transfer after seeing him break into the Derby team in 2021-22 and make 14 Championship appearances.