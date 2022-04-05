African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Newcastle United learn asking price for Awoniyi

Newcastle given price to land Awoniyi

Newcastle have learned Union Berlin's asking price for Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi - according to BILD.

West Ham and Southampton have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who has hit 12 goals in 25 Bundesliga matches this season.

The Magpies are looking to win the race for Awoniyi and Union Berlin will let him go if they receive an offer of €25 million (£21m/$27m) or more this summer.

No Salah update from Klopp

Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah’s contract: “There’s nothing new to say about Mo. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that is all I need.”

Oliseh to be announced Nigeria coach

Sunday Oliseh is set to be announced as the new Nigeria coach, according to OwngoalNigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation had sacked the Augustine Eguavoen led technical crew following the country’s inability to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

However, the former Fortuna Sittard manager is in pole position to be given the Super Eagles job next.

Handanovic reacts to Onana's impending arrival at Inter

Inter have signed Andre Onana on a free transfer for next season as their new goalkeeper.

Samir Handanovic tells DAZN: "It's not a problem for me, I just want Inter to be stronger."

"I'm out of contract in June - I hope we can reach an agreement but there's nothing decided".

Arsenal ready to rekindle interest in Ekitike

Arsenal asked questions about Reims’ teenage striker Hugo Ekitike in January and are ready to rekindle that interest over the summer, claims the Chronicle.

Newcastle are also keeping a close eye on the highly-rated youngster, who has hit nine goals in Ligue 1 this season.