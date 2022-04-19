African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Mourinho targets Barcelona's Ezzalzouli at Roma

Mourinho wants Barca starlet Abde at Roma

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Barcelona starlet Abde Ezzalzouli to Roma this summer - according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Serie A outfit are planning to launch a €10 million bid for the 20-year-old and Barca could be open to a sale as they seek to raise extra funds.

Abde has been short on regular minutes in Xavi's squad this year but has impressed for their B side, and if Barca let him go they may include a buy-back clause.



Bayern closing in on Ajax right-back Mazraoui

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are set to complete the Noussair Mazraoui deal in the coming days, claims Fabrizio Romano.

The verbal agreement has been reached in the last meeting with Raiola but has not been signed yet.

The Morocco international has been a regular in Ajax's first-team squad since he broke into the senior squad in 2018.



Premier League side Arsenal lead Osimhen pursuit

Arsenal are leading the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to The Sun.

Manager Mikel Arteta is keen on signing a high profile goal machine following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona.

And the Gunners are looking in the direction of the Nigeria international who moved to Italy following an impressive spell at Lille.



Fulham want loan deal for Arsenal star Balogun

Fulham are closing in on promotion back into the Premier League and are want to start drawing up summer transfer plans.

One of those said to be in their sights, according to the Daily Mail, is Arsenal striker of Nigerian descent Folarin Balogun, with the forward currently on loan at Middlesbrough wanted at Craven Cottage next season on a similar agreement.



Man Utd loanee Amad urged to leave Rangers

Amad Diallo has been urged to cut short his loan spell at Rangers and return to Manchester United.

“I think they [United] need to get him back in or he needs to go somewhere that’s going to be a little more softer for him,” ex-Red Devil Paul Parker said to BeMyBet.com.

“Because, if he’s going to play for United in the Premier League where the refereeing is softer, there’s not any great physicality, he needs to come back and somebody needs to get their arm around him cause I think he is having a tough, tough time and they need to get him back."