African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester United approach Watford for Sarr

Man Utd approach for Sarr

have contacted Watford over the availability of 's Ismaila Sarr.

The Telegraph claims the Red Devils see the 22-year-old, who provided five goals and four assists in the Premier League last season, as an alternative to 's Jadon Sancho.

Watford, meanwhile, are reportedly demanding at least £40 million for Sarr who moved to Vicarage Road for £25m from last year.

Umar set to join Belgian giants

Sadiq Umar is set to join Belgian champions from Partizan Belgrade.

According to Srbija Danas , Partizan are ready to half their valuation of the Nigerian forward from €15 million to €7.5 million following their elimination from the qualifiers.

The 23-year-old has already scored five goals in eight Super Liga matches this season.

Milan locked in Aurier talks

are still in talks with Hotspur over the signing of Serge Aurier, claims Daily Mail .

The outfit is looking to boost their options in the right-back position with either the international or 's Max Aarons.

Spurs are reportedly demanding around £23 million for the 27-year-old who has two years left on his contract.

Koulibaly to remain at

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli believes star defender Kalidou Koulibaly will remain at the Serie A club, despite links to and .

Koulibaly had been strongly linked with Premier League giants City but Pep Guardiola's side agreed a deal to sign centre-back Ruben Dias on Sunday.

PSG are also reportedly interested in the Senegal international following the exit of Thiago Silva.

