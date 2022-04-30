African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester City may offload Mahrez

Leicester City eye Strasbourg duo

Leicester are considering a double swoop for Strasbourg duo Habib Diallo and Habib Diarra, according to Footmercato.

Diallo has scored 12 goals this campaign to help lift Julian Stephan's side into European contention in Ligue 1.

Diarra, 18, has featured less frequently but the highly-rated teenager has caught the eye of Foxes scouts.

Liverpool to put fresh terms to Mane

The Liverpool Echo expects contract offers to be put to Sadio Mane in the summer.

The Senegal international is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal, alongside Mohamed Salah, but quadruple-chasing Liverpool will be doing all they can to put extensions in place.

Man City may look to sell Mahrez

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a summer departure from City, but according to GiveMeSports, the Premier League champions may instead opt to offload his teammate, Riyad Mahrez.

The contracts of Mahrez who joined in 2018, and Jesus who joined in 2017, are both set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Reports suggest that the departure of one of Man City's players is required to facilitate for the potential transfer of Erling Haaland.

Arsenal to hold future talks with Pepe

Arsenal are planning to hold talks with Nicolas Pepe over his future at the end of the season - according to the Evening Standard.

The Ivorian winger has struggled to live up to his club-record £72 million ($90m) price tag since joining the Gunners from Lille in 2019.

Pepe has started just one Premier League game since October and is approaching the final two years of his contract, with the Gunners set to discuss his situation in detail this summer.



Villarreal interested in Watford's Dennis

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis is the subject of interest from Villarreal - according to the Evening Standard.

Article continues below

Unai Emery is a keen admirer of the 24-year-old, and would like to bring him to El Madrigal in the summer window.

Villarreal could sign Dennis for around £20 million ($25m), with the Nigerian boasting 10 Premier League goals from 30 appearances for Watford so far this season.