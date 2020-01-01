African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Liverpool hold talks with Lille's Soumare

hold Soumare talks

Liverpool have opened negotiations with over the signing 21-year-old Boubakary Soumare, according to Sport.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly 'in love' with the player Senegalese of descent, who has been impressive in this season, but they face competition from and Premier League rivals .

Soumare joined Lille on a free transfer from the PSG youth team in 2017, and he has two years left on his current deal.

Slimani linked with Lisbon return

Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon are interested in re-signing Islam Slimani after failing to impress at , according to O jogo via Leicester Mercury.

The Algerian forward is currently on a season-long loan at , his third move away from King Power Stadium in the last three seasons after struggling to secure regular first-team football.

Slimani has contributed nine goals and eight assists in Ligue 1 this term and it is believed his transfer fee will be much lower than the €30m Leicester paid in getting him in 2016.

Nakamba on Trabzonspor’s radar

After just a season in the Premier League, midfielder Marvelous Nakamba could be on the move again.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, the Zimbabwe international has been identified as a replacement for John Obi Mikel who left the Super Lig club last month.

Nakamba joined Aston Villa on a five-year deal last summer but he could be lured away with an initial loan deal should Dean Smith's side fail in their fight against Premier League relegation.

Hakimi’s future at Real Madrid uncertain

Achraf Hakimi is yet to agree a new contract at Real Madrid with his current deal set to expire in June 2021.

Goal understands discussions between both parties are yet to be held due to the coronavirus pandemic that has ground football competitions to a halt.

The Moroccan full-back is still on a two-year loan at where he has scored seven goals and laid 10 assists across all competitions this season.

