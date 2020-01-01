African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Conte wants Moses reunion at Inter Milan

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is keen on bringing loanee Victor Moses to , according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The former international who previously worked with Conte at the Stamford Bridge, is viewed as a backup plan if their move for Leonardo Spinazzola falls through.

Moses joined on an 18-month loan last January and has played 20 Turkish Super Lig matches since his arrival.

& reach agreement for Toko Ekambi

forward Karl Toko Ekambi is closing in on a return to after Villarreal and Lyon reached an agreement for his services, reports in France disclosed.

The club have negotiated a €20 million move for the 27-year-old as they look to provide competition for Moussa Dembele with Memphis Depay still on the sidelines.

Toko Ekambi, scorer of six goals this season, left Angers in 2018 for his first stint outside the French borders.

interested in Slimani loan

Aston Villa are interested in signing loanee Islam Slimani on loan for the remainder of the season, Sky Sports has reported.

With summer-signing Wesley ruled out until the end of the season with njury, the forward who is on a season-long loan at , has emerged as an option for the Villa Park outfit.

Slimani has scored seven goals in 13 Ligue 1 games this season but Aston Villa will need agreement from Monaco and Leicester City to sign him this month.

Kodjia set to join Qatari club

Jonathan Kodjia is set to join Stars League outfit Al Gharafa after the club announced a scheduled medical examination for the Aston Villa forward.

The 30-year-old forward has not much for Dean Smith's side this season, featuring in seven games across all competitions while his last outing came in their defeat to on January 4.

"Ivorian International Jonathan Kodjia arrives in Doha tomorrow, God willing, to perform a medical examination, in preparation for signing a club," the club tweeted.