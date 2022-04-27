African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Bayern Munich step up Mazraoui chase

Bayern working to finalise Mazraoui deal

Bayern are working to get Noussair Mazraoui’s contract signed as soon as possible to avoid any potential proposal from other clubs, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The verbal agreement has been reached weeks ago - Mazraoui’s expected to join Bayern on a free transfer soon.



Dortmund enter battle for Man Utd target Haller

Ex-West Ham forward has enjoyed sparkling season with Ajax

Borussia Dortmund are gearing up to battle Manchester United for Sebastien Haller, reports the Sun.

Haller has been in fine form for Ajax under Erik ten Hag, but the coach's plans to take him to Old Trafford next season could be in jeopardy as BVB look for a replacement for Erling Haaland should the Norwegian leave.



Arsenal willing to sell Pepe

Arsenal are prepared to part ways with Nicolas Pepe this summer.

The Sun claims the Premier League side are willing to sell him to raise money for further transfers.



Arsenal make contact with €100m Osimhen

Arsenal remain in the hunt for another proven striker heading towards the summer transfer window, and Freddie Paxton claims that they have been in contact with representatives of Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has previously been approached by Newcastle United, but is reported that he would favour a switch to Emirates Stadium if the Gunners can raise the €100 million (£84m/$107m) it will require to prise him away from Serie A.



Article continues below

Bayern Munich in talks with Haller

According to Bild, Bayern Munich have shown an interest in Ajax striker Sebastian Haller and have contacted his management team.

Haller could be a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski, should the Polish striker depart this summer after eight years at the club.

The Ivorian international has impressed since arriving at Ajax. Playing under Erik ten Hag, he has become a focal point for the Dutch champions.

