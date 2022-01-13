African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bakambu closing in on Marseille move

Aston Villa want Brighton’s Bissouma

Aston Villa are interested in signing Brighton & Hove midfielder Yves Bissouma this month.

The Telegraph reports that the Mali international won’t come cheap for Steven Gerrard’s side with Brighton set to ask for £40 million as transfer fee.

Bissouma who moved to England in 2018, has played 14 Premier League games this campaign.

Sevilla release Cameroon-born Amadou

Sevilla and Ibrahim Amadou have mutually agreed to terminate their working contract, the La Liga announced.

He joined Sevilla in 2018, but he has not played any competitive match this season and his deal was expected to run out in June.

ℹ️ The club and Ibrahim Amadou have agreed the mutual termination of the player's contract at #SevillaFC.



All the best, Ibrahim! 🤝#WeareSevilla #NeverSurrender — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 12, 2022

The 28-year-old is reportedly nearing a move to French Ligue 1 club Metz.

Bailly emerges as loan option for AC Milan

AC Milan have shown interest in signing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly on loan this transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bailly who penned a new deal until 2024 at Old Trafford last year, has struggled for playing time this season with just three Premier League starts under his belt so far.

The Ivory Coast centre-back is currently at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and United are said to be waiting for direct contacts from the Rossoneri.

Bakambu closing in on Marseille move

Former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu is set to return to Ligue 1 to join Marseille, reports Actualite.

The DR Congo star is expected to sign an initial two-and-a-half-year contract with a salary around €3 million per year.

Bakambu spent the last three years in the Chinese Super League with Beijing Guoan where he dominated with his goals before quitting in November.

Napoli eye move for Nana

Napoli are eying a move for free agent left-back Djibril Nana, reports Calciomercato.

The 18-year-old - who is of Cameroonian descent - has spent time in the academies of Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, and Napoli view him as a prospect for the future.