African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Atletico Madrid target Bakambu La Liga return

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Bakambu linked with return

Beijing Guoan forward Cedric Bakambu could be on his way to if the Rojiblancos fail in their attempt to sign Edinson Cavani.

The Madrid outfit are finding it difficult to lure the PSG star to in January and Goal understands that the DR Congo international, who boasts of experience in the Spanish top-flight, is a target for Diego Simeone's side having previously played for .

Bakambu left for in 2018 and he has scored a total of 29 goals in the last two Chinese seasons.

Ghezzal to leave for another club

After struggling to secure regular playing time at Fiorentina, Rachid Ghezzal has been linked with another loan move to until the end of the season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Leicester Live, Fiorentina are not impressed with the performances of the loanee after playing eight games without a goal.

The winger comes as an option for Atalanta, who are in search of reinforcements after qualifying for the Uefa Round of 16.

Article continues below

Bony wants Championship return

Former striker Wilfried Bony is keen on a return to in January to play in the second-tier league.

According to the Telegraph , the 31-year-old Ivorian has alerted Championship clubs of his availability despite his having trials and talks with French Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

Bony is currently a free agent and yet to find a club since he left at the end of last season.