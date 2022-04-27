Africa Women's Cup of Nations draw: How it works, seeding & everything you need to know

The group-stage draw for the Africa Women Cup of Nations 2022 is just around the corner and teams have been divided into three different seeding pots in advance.

Some of the continent's best national teams will be represented in Morocco, but what sort of group could they end up in?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Awcon seeding ahead of Friday's group-stage draw and more.

How does the Awcon 2022 draw work?

Competition draws can be tricky to follow, but we have a simplified description of the procedure and constraints below.

General procedure

The 12 teams that have qualified for the tournament have been divided into two pots.

The 12 teams will be drawn into three groups of four teams, with the hosts Morocco, reigning champions

Nigeria, and next-highest-ranked Cameroon assigned to positions A1, C1, and B1, respectively.

Draw procedure

Three additional pots will be used: A, B, and C. Each pot will contain three (3) balls.

The first ball drawn from Pot 1 will go to group A, and a ball will be drawn from Pot A to determine its position (A2, A3, A4) in the group.

The second ball drawn from Pot 1 will go to group B, and a ball will be drawn from Pot B to determine its position (B2, B3, B4) in the group.

The third ball drawn from Pot 1 will go to group C, and a ball will be drawn from Pot C to determine its position (C2, C3, C4) in the group.

This procedure will be repeated for all the remaining teams in Pot 1.



Participating countries

Morocco qualified automatically as hosts, while the remaining 11 spots were determined by the qualifying rounds.

They are Nigeria, Cameroon, Uganda, Burundi, Zambia, Senegal, Togo, South Africa, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, and Botswana.

When is the Awcon 2022 draw?



Date Time Venue April 29, 2022 20:30 GMT. Mohamed VI Complex in Rabat, Morocco

The draw for the 2022 Awcon group stage will be held on Friday April 29, 2022.

Proceedings at the Mohamed VI Complex in Rabat are scheduled to begin at 20:30 GMT



How to stream & watch the Awcon draw live

SuperSport may beam the event live on TV, while there will be live streaming on Caf's YouTube and its official website.

The draw will be conducted by the Caf Director of Competitions Samson Adamu and assisted by Morocco’s Nawal El Moutawakel, and Cameroon’s Ajara Njoya.

GOAL will bring you live coverage of the draw as it happens and you will be able to follow on our website.



When does Awcon 2022 start?

The opening group fixture of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations will be played on July 2, 2022. It will feature the hosts, Morocco and another team from Group A.

The following four teams from Caf will qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while two teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.