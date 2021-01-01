‘Africa is proud of you’ – Ghana great Baffoe salutes Barcelona’s Oshoala

The former Black Stars defender has lauded the Super Falcons’ star whose team completed the treble

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe has praised Asisat Oshoala as Barcelona completed their treble on Sunday.

Lluis Cortes’ women won their third title of the 2020-21 campaign after defeating Levante 4-2 in the Copa de la Reina final.

The Blaugranes had won the Uefa Women’s Champions and Primera Division diadem for a record sixth time earlier this season.

In the six-goal thriller, the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year was an unused substitute, albeit, her compatriot Francisca Ordega was introduced in the 85th minute for Maria Pry’s team.

In a social media post, the Confederation of African Football’s deputy secretary-general for football and development saluted the 26-year-old, stating that Africa is ‘proud’ of her.

Congratulations to the Superstar @AsisatOshoala winners takes it allllll!!!well done Asisat 👏🏿👏🏿✊🏿Africa is proud of you ✊🏿✊🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/gnft7Kfs7g — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) May 31, 2021

Following Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat of Chelsea at the Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Oshoala became the first Nigerian as well as the first African to win the Uefa Women’s Champions League.

In a chat with BBC Sport, the Super Falcons’ skipper revealed that helping the Spanish side to win the treble for the first time in their history has made her thirst for more silverware.

"Once is a nice achievement, but it has given me and my teammates a taste of success and we want more of that," said Oshoala.

"You can never limit yourself when you go out there to play professionally, especially outside of the continent because you carry more than your nation on your shoulder.

"To achieve this with Barcelona has shown that we can win a major trophy as a team and as part of this great club, the desire is to keep raising the African flag by making more history."

"The hope is for whatever I do to open doors for other Africans because we have talented players in Africa," she continued.

"It's very important to continue to not only represent my country well but the beautiful continent of Africa very well, too.”

After spells at Nigerian Women Premier League sides FC Robo and Rivers Angels, Oshoala teamed up with English Women's Super League outfit Liverpool in January 2015.

She was then signed by Arsenal Ladies. There, she helped the Gunners win the 2015-16 FA Women's Cup.

Before joining Barcelona, the Lagos-born striker represented Chinese side Dalian Quanjian F.C.