Afobe discusses new Bristol City role after ‘devastating’ defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

The DR Congo international played in an unfamiliar position on his first Championship start for the Robins since August

Benik Afobe claimed he adapted well to playing a new role in ’s attack during their 2-1 loss to on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who normally plays as a centre-forward, was drafted to the left side of the Robins attack where he also made some defensive contributions.

The DR Congo international was in action for 64 minutes but he could not add to his tally of three goals this season before he was replaced by ’s Famara Diedhiou.

Despite the switch in position, the loanee said he was out to repay manager Lee Johnson’s faith in him after he handed him his first league start since August.

"The gaffer has been talking to me all week about playing that inside left [position]," Afobe was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

"He told me that when I play upfront I tend to go towards the left anyway - it wasn't much different to be honest.

"When the manager has a lot of faith in you, and I've been out 10 months and straight away he's sticking me in, I've got to repay him with work rate and trying to create something.

"I think in the first half I did my defensive duties as well - I tried to work hard and I played for him as well, because when you're out for 10 months and he chucks you in he obviously has a lot of faith in you.

"I tried my best to give it my all in that position.”

Saturday’s loss left Bristol City without a win in their last seven league matches, a result he described as "very disappointing" for the Robins after their efforts in training.

However, Afobe is positive they would make things right when they visit for their next Championship outing on Wednesday.

"We're obviously devastated,” he added.

“We worked all week on our pressing triggers, on how we're going to get chances and exploit their defence - and to concede like that in the first half and then when we were chasing the game to concede by another set-piece is just shocking and disappointing for all of us.

"We've worked on our set-pieces all week and we thought we'd got it right.

"Very disappointing and we're going to analyse the game tonight and tomorrow - but after that we've got to move on to Wednesday because it's another massive game for us against Forest.”

Bristol City have dropped to 12th in the Championship table with 55 points from 39 matches, and are six points away from the play-offs spot.