AFHQ Unplugged: Africa’s Olympic performance reviewed

The African Football HQ team evaluate Africa’s performance at the summer Games

Africa’s performance in Olympic Games football is the subject of this week’s African Football HQ, as the team assess the continent’s four sides in Japan.

Certainly, all of the teams can claim to have at least met expectations at the Games.

Admittedly, South Africa were eliminated after losing all three of their group fixtures, but there were mitigating circumstances for Amaglug-glug.

They were hit with a swathe of withdrawals ahead of the tournament, with coronavirus dramatically affecting their pre-tournament expectations.

This led to a muted showing—and a defeat—against Japan, before they were only narrowly dispatched by a France team inspired by Andre-Pierre Gignac and then succumbed to Mexico.

Even for Zambia, who were so obliterated by the Netherlands in their opener, there was a silver lining to that black cloud.

They may have been dispatched 10-3 by the Dutch, but the Copper Queens followed that up with a thrilling 4-4 draw with China—impressive when one considers the disparity in placement between the two sides in the Fifa world rankings.

Despite going a woman down early on against Brazil, Zambia still held their foe at bay to fall to a narrow 1-0 defeat in their final group game, and can certainly leave the tournament with their heads held high.

There’s no doubt that the Ivory Coast and Egypt overachieved in Japan, even if the manners of their exit left a sour taste in the mouth.

The Elephants’ draws with Brazil and Germany took them into the knockouts at the expense of the European giants—silver medallists in 2016—and they held their own against Spain in the quarter-final.

However, they will rue not being able to see out the contest, as they took a 2-1 lead in the 91st minute of the contest, only for a defensive shambles to allow the Spanish a last-minute equaliser…and a way back into the contest.

Spain duly ran out 5-2 winners in extra time as the Ivorian backline crumbled.

Article continues below

For Egypt, victory over Australia in their final group game meant progress, and also eliminated Argentina.

However, their knockout showdown with Brazil proved to be one game too far for Shawky Gharieb’s side, who fell to a 1-0 defeat in which they struggled to lay a glove on the eventual champions.

It’s a rare thing that Africa doesn’t have a representative on the Olympic podium for men’s football, but on this occasion, the continent’s four contenders depart Japan with their heads held high.