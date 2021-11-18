AFF Suzuki Cup: Singapore squad, fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams
Singapore didn't deal as well with the Covid-19 enforced break from football as some of their rivals and 2021 has been a year to forget so far.
Tatsuma Yoshida's men started off on a positive note when they drew 1-1 with Afghanistan in a friendly back in May, but they were unable to build on that when their World Cup qualification resumed in June.
Palestine, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia all proved to be too strong as Singapore conceded a disappointing 12 goals in three games - and they had to settle for fourth place in Group D as a result with a mere seven points from eight games.
They will be looking to turn things around at the Suzuki Cup and the news that the tournament will take place on home ground will have served as a major boost for the Lions.
Much will depend on the form of star players Hariss Harun and Ikhsan Fandi, though, with the former returning home this year after a hugely successful spell with Malaysian giants JDT, while the latter continues to play his trade in Europe with Norwegian side Jerv.
- SUZUKI CUP GROUP A TABLE
- SUZUKI CUP GROUP A FIXTURES
- SINGAPORE SQUAD
- HOW TO WATCH SINGAPORE AT THE SUZUKI CUP
- SINGAPORE RESULTS
- MORE READING
Suzuki Cup group A table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|1
|Thailand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Myanmar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Philippines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Timor-Leste
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzuki Cup Group A fixtures
|Date / Time
|Match
|TV channel
|December 5
|Singapore vs Myanmar
|TBC
|December 5
|Timor-Leste vs Thailand
|TBC
|December 8
|Philippines vs Singapore
|TBC
|December 8
|Myanmar vs Timor-Leste
|TBC
|December 11
|Timor-Leste vs Philippines
|TBC
|December 11
|Thailand vs Myanmar
|TBC
|December 14
|Philippines vs Thailand
|TBC
|December 14
|Singapore vs Timor-Leste
|TBC
|December 18
|Thailand v Singapore
|TBC
|December 18
|Myanmar v Philippines
|TBC
Singapore squad
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Hassan Sunny
|Lion City Sailors
|Goalkeeper
|Izwan Mahbud
|Hougang United
|Goalkeeper
|Syazwan Buhari
|Tampines Rovers
|Goalkeeper
|Zharfan Rohaizad
|Tanjong Pagar
|Goalkeeper
|Amirul Adli
|Lion City Sailors
|Defender
|Iqram Rifqi
|Geylang International
|Defender
|Irfan Fandi
|Pathum United
|Defender
|Nazrul Nazari
|Hougang United
|Defender
|Jacob Mahler
|Young Lions
|Defender
|Nur Adam Abdullah
|Lion City Sailors
|Defender
|Safuwan Baharudin
|Selangor
|Defender
|Shakir Hamzah
|Tanjong Pagar
|Defender
|Tajeli Salamat
|Lion City Sailors
|Defender
|Zulqarnaen Suzliman
|Young Lions
|Defender
|Adam Swandi
|Lion City Sailors
|Midfielder
|Anumanthan
|Kedah
|Midfielder
|Hariss Harun
|Lion City Sailors
|Midfielder
|Saifullah Akbar
|Lion City Sailors
|Midfielder
|Shahdan Sulaiman
|Lion City Sailors
|Midfielder
|Song Uiyoung
|Lion City Sailors
|Midfielder
|Zulfahmi Arifin
|Sukhotai
|Midfielder
|Amy Recha
|Geylang International
|Attacker
|Faris Ramli
|Lion City Sailors
|Attacker
|Ikhsan Fandi
|Jerv
|Attacker
|Gabriel Quak
|Lion City Sailors
|Attacker
|Hafiz Nor
|Lion City Sailors
|Attacker
|Shawal Anuar
|Hougang United
|Attacker
How to watch Singapore at the Suzuki Cup
What
Where
TV Channel
TBC
Live stream
TBC
Singapore national team results
2021
|Date
|Match
|Competition
May 29
Afghanistan 1-1 Singapore
International Friendly
June 3
Palestine 4-0 Singapore
World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
June 7
Uzbekistan 5-0 Singapore
World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
June 11
Singapore 0-3 Saudi Arabia
World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
November 11
Singapore 1-2 Kyrgyz Republic
International friendly
November 16
Singapore 1-7 Morocco A
International friendly
2019
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 20
|Malaysia 0-1 Singapore
|AIRMARINE Cup
|March 23
|Oman (5-4 on pens) 1-1 Singapore
|AIRMARINE Cup
|June 8
|Singapore 4-3 Solomon Islands
|International Friendly
|June 11
|Singapore 1-2 Myanmar
|International Friendly
|September 5
|Singapore 2-2 Yemen
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
|September 10
|Singapore 2-1 Palestine
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
|October 6
|Jordan 0-0 Singapore
|International Friendly
|October 11
|Saudi Arabia 3-0 Singapore
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
|October 15
|Singapore 1-3 Uzbekistan
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
|November 15
|Qatar 2-0 Singapore
|International Friendly
|November 19
|Yemen 1-2 Singapore
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
More reading
AFF Suzuki Cup: Fixtures, results, tables and top scorers
AFF Suzuki Cup champions: Every single AFF Championship winner from 1996 until 2018
AFF Suzuki Cup: Malaysia, Singapore and each participant's full squad, captain, star player and head coach
AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 favourites and dark horses: Who are most likely to go all the way at AFF Championship?