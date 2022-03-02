Afena-Gyan sparks Ghana fans' concerns after Roma demotion reports

Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has become the subject of discussion on social media following reports of being demoted to the club’s junior side for a breach of discipline.

Having broken through into the first team this season, the 18-year-old was missing from the squad in Sunday’s 1-0 triumph over Spezia in Serie A due to injury.

According to Il Messaggero, the Ghanaian has incurred the wrath of head coach Jose Mourinho after going clubbing on Saturday night on his time away from the team while he was expected to remain at home to facilitate his recovery.



Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the news and below are some of the best comments:

Hopefully Afena Gyan learns this important lesson.



He knows too well he had no business in a disco injured, there will be many more mistakes before he becomes a full professional but a lack of FOCUS cannot be one of those again.



Work your way up again Bro! pic.twitter.com/Y3g5LKJ60j — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) March 2, 2022

I suspect this will affect any chances of Afena-Gyan playing in the Nigeria match. Probably needs time to win back Mourinho’s love again. pic.twitter.com/wTLDkNoEoV — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 2, 2022

Afena Gyan, Mourinho take you like ihn kiddie push you come first team. Somebody you get injury what you dey do for night club? The indiscipline be too much… — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) March 2, 2022

Felix Afena Gyan!

Sit ur butts down!

Be guided! pic.twitter.com/RpvmmHIvNM — Mystique (@Starrybel1) March 2, 2022

ei afena, you have started following bad friends. https://t.co/WDiTh3JBfb — controller general.⚓ (@OneManKaizer) March 2, 2022

Afena Gyan is getting punished for going to the club even though he's injured?

Then Neymar shouldn't touch a ball again. — Etornam (@EfoEtornam) March 2, 2022

Felix Afena Gyan get that head of yours up immediately — bryte⚽🎵🔥 (@yawbryte_) March 2, 2022

Afena Gyan should and must seek advice from Depay!!! — Rashid Kwesi Etuaful (@EtuafulRashid) March 2, 2022

You give Ghanaman free den ego add dom, Afena Gyan paaaa…..Ebi Mourinho you get problem plus?? Haha — Essel 🇬🇭✌️ (@thatEsselguy) March 2, 2022