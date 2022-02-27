Afena-Gyan sidelined as Roma edge Gyasi’s Spezia in Serie A

Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan was missing as Roma beat Emmanuel Gyasi’s Spezia 1-0 in Serie A on Sunday.



England international of Nigerian descent Tammy Abraham struck to decide the matchweek 27 fixture away at Stadio Alberto Picco.



The win has placed Jose Mourinho’s side fifth on the league table while the opposition sit two places above the relegation zone on the 16th position.



Owing to an injury, 19-year-old Afena-Gyan, who has made 12 league appearances for Mourinho’s side so far this season, was absent from the side’s matchday squad, but Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara found a place on the bench.



A key man for Spezia this season, Gyasi was a surprise omission from the club’s starting team as he was relegated to the bench.



Angola striker M’Bala Nzola, however, featured in Thiago Motta’s first XI.



In what was a goalless first half, Spezia suffered some setbacks, first by an injury to midfielder Jacopo Sala in the 13th minute, before right-back Kelvin Amian received a red card for a second bookable offence on the stroke of half-time.



Against expectations, Roma struggled to capitalise on their numerical advantage, and it was not until the fifth minute of second-half injury time before they found a way past goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, thanks to a video assistant referee decision which awarded the Yellow and Reds a penalty for a foul on Nicolo Zaniolo.



Abraham stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards as he converted to win all three points for his outfit at the depth.



Nzola featured for the duration of the game for Spezia who introduced Gyasi in the 63rd minute.



Having drawn two games before Sunday’s win, Roma will hope to make it two wins on the spin when they take on Atalanta in their next game.



Spezia, meanwhile, will seek a return to winning ways when they face Juventus in what could also make it four straight defeats in Serie A.



Ghana will keenly monitor Afena-Gyan’s injury situation ahead of next month’s showdown with Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs.