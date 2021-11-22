Afena-Gyan: Roma coach Mourinho opens up on secret behind Afena-Gyan’s sensational Genoa display

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has revealed a promised pair of new shoes helped bring the best out of Felix Afena-Gyan against Genoa on Sunday, adding the Ghanaian teenager will not be playing anymore for their youth side.





On his third professional appearance, the 18-year-old, a 75th minute substitute, netted two incredible goals for a 2-0 away triumph in the Italian Serie A.





He made his first team debut less than a month ago, having mainly played for Roma’s youth side since joining the club in January.





“I promised him that [if he scored] I would buy him a pair of shoes that he really likes, that cost 800 euros. So he came over to me and told me not to forget that! Tomorrow morning I will go and buy them,” Mourinho explained Afena-Gyan’s long run for a hug upon scoring his first goal of the night.





“Then tomorrow after the Primavera [youth side] will be playing – and I’m sorry for Alberto De Rossi but Felix won’t be playing with them.”





The Ghanaian netted his first goal within seven minutes of being on the pitch as he fired a low shot into the bottom left corner.





In injury time, he sealed the win with a sublime effort, curling home a shot from outside the box.





“In the second half they dropped even deeper, so there was even less space and because of that I thought that perhaps Felix would offer something different,” Mourinho said of Afena-Gyan’s introduction.





“And just like against Cagliari and Milan, he came on and immediately caused the opposition problems with his energy and physicality.





“I thought that he might be able to help today and he ended up helping a huge amount. But the whole team played well.”





The youngster was spotted by scouts while playing school football in Ghana.





“The Primavera [Roma youth side] train near us, on a synthetic pitch though – which can be a handicap in terms of the growth of some of these young players,” said the former Chelsea boss.





“Felix, along with another four or five, has been training with us since the start of the season. When I first watched him, I think the thing that most impressed me was his calmness in front of goal.





“If he might not be a phenomenon in terms of his technique, in front of goal he is deadly. I was also struck by his humility, because often among the new generation you find kids who think they already know everything, who don’t have that humility. But he is the opposite.





“He is absorbing our attitude, both mine and that of his teammates. You can see he’s learning off everyone. It’s great to see that evolution. I am just sorry for coach De Rossi because he has lost Felix – although I am sure he is very happy for the boy too.”





Earlier this month, Afena-Gyan earned his first Ghana call-up.