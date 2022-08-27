The Ghanaian striker will travel to Cremona to complete the transfer to the newly-promoted Serie A side after it was delayed by a day

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan is set to undergo his medical at newly-promoted Serie A side Cremonese on Saturday after it was postponed from Friday.

The 19-year-old is set to leave AS Roma for Cremonese on a permanent deal believed to be worth €6 million plus €3 million in bonuses with the Giallorossi to get a further 10 per cent in future sales.

Afena-Gyan was initially set to undergo his medical on Friday but that has been delayed as he awaits clearance from Roma before traveling to Cremona to complete the transfer.

According to Sky Sports’ Gianluca Di Marzio, the forward will receive a net salary of €600,000 with his exit set to allow Roma to sign former Torino striker Andrea Belotti, who is now a free agent.

Afena-Gyan has been left out of the Roma squad set to face Juventus in Saturday’s highlight Serie A clash in Turin.

The striker joined Roma's youth team in 2021 from EurAfrica FC and was first called up to the senior team in October last year against Cagliari.

In November, he was Roma’s saviour when he came off the bench to score two late goals against Genoa, to give Roma a 2–0 win when it had looked like the match was headed for a draw. The brace made him the first player born in 2003 to score in Serie A.

Afena-Gyan has made 22 appearances for Roma, scoring two goals, and played a part in the Giallorossi’s path to the Uefa Europa Conference League victory over Feyenoord in May.

His two goals against Genoa earned him a new pair of new sneakers that cost €800 from his coach Jose Mourinho.

"I promised him a very expensive pair of shoes, for €800 and he came to me to make sure I didn't forget," Mourinho told reporters after the win.

Mourinho had tipped the Ghanaian to shine for Roma going forward and even handed him a new four-year contract in July but he is on his way out just a month later.

The striker will not have a problem settling in at Cremonese given they have made a host of signings this summer, including his Ghanaian compatriot midfielder Joshua Tenkorang, Nigerian strikers David Okere and Cyriel Dessers, Cameroon forward Frank Tsadjout and Senegalese defender Maissa Ndiaye.

Afena-Gyan has six caps for Ghana and scored his first and only goal so far during the 3-0 victory against Madagascar during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June.