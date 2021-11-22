Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian wonderkid scores spectacular goal in Serie A double for Roma

Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan scored his first professional career goals as Roma handed Genoa a 2-0 home defeat in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.





The 18-year-old, who rejected a chance to play for Ghana during the recent international break, turned on the heat with a quickfire double to grab three points for Jose Mourinho’s outfit in the matchday 13 fixture at Luigi Ferrais.





The victory has sent Roma to fifth on the league table while Genoa occupy 18th position.





It has been a remarkable one month for Afena-Gyan who only made his professional debut three weeks ago.





Brought on for Eldor Shomurodov in the 75th minute as The Yellow and Reds searched for a way past Genoa, the Ghanaian broke the scoring in the 82nd minute, driving a low first-time shot from inside the box into the bottom left corner after being teed up by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.





In stoppage time, the teenager turned up one more time, this time around in even more spectacular fashion, as he pounced on a loose ball outside the box and delivered a long curling shot into the net, catching goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu off his line.





The game was just the third professional appearance for the youngster, whose return of two goals is nothing but remarkable.





Afena-Gyan made his debut as a second-half substitute against Cagliari in Serie A late last month, following up with another substitute appearance against AC Milan days later.





With only just two appearances, he sure did enough to attract the attention of Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, who included the 18-year-old in his squad for their recent 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa.





The striker, however, turned down the call-up, opting to remain in Rome to continue training under Mourinho during the international break to boost his development.





He signed for the Italian side in January, having impressed on trial after being spotted while playing school football back home in Ghana only last year.





He could be handed his first start of his professional career when Roma host Torino next weekend.