Afcon: Tanzania set to become first country to arrive Egypt

Emmanuel Amuneke’s men will depart Dar es Salaam for Cairo on Friday for the continental tournament

are set to become the first country to arrive in for the 2019 , which will commence on June 21.

The Taifa Stars will depart their training base in Dar es Salaam for Cairo on Friday, as they continue their preparation for the tournament.

Coach Emmanuel Amuneke has named a 39-man provisional squad for the competition, including a 15-year-old Kelvin John Pius, which he will prune down to 23.

On June 13, the East Africans will play host country in a friendly game, before they square up against Zimbabwe three days later in their final build-up match.

Tanzania Football Federation media officer Clifford Ndimbo explained the Taifa Stars' itinerary.

"We are heading there early because it is the coach who planned for that," Ndimbo told the Nation Sport.

"The two friendlies are very important to enable the coach select his final 23-man squad from the travelling contingent of 32.

“We have high expectations from this tournament and are hoping to at least get out of the group and progress to the round of 16."

"Just like the matches involving against Simba, our game against will be tough but entertaining as well. We are confident but it is a tough call."

The Taifa Stars have been paired along with West African giants , Kenya and in Group C.

They will kick off their campaign in the biennial tournament against the Terenga Lions on June 23.