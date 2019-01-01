Afcon: Tanzania Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai drums up support for Taifa Stars

The Taifa Stars will be making their second appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai has urged the lawmakers to rally round the Taifa Stars in order to boost their morale for the Afcon.

The East Africans are making a return to the continental showpiece since their first-round elimination from the tournament in 1980.

In , Emmanuel Amuneke’s men will hope to outwit Group C rivals , and as they aim to surpass their previous outing in the competition.

Ndugai has called on his colleagues to travel to the North African country to support the Taifa Stars.

“For those willing to travel there, we will be together during the first four days of the tournament,” he said, per The Citizens.

“Those willing to travel for 10 days will have to pay a total of $1490, it will be quite good when our players see us there supporting them there. Let us go.”

Tanzania kick off their quest to reach the knockout stage of the tournament against Senegal on June 23.