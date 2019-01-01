Afcon: Representing Harambee Stars in Egypt an accomplishment, says Aboud Omar

In the last four years, Omar has played for four different teams in Europe

Harambee Stars defender Aboud Omar regards participation in the Afcon finals as a career achievement.

Omar is expected to form part of the defense when play against their Group C rivals at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo during the continental showpiece.

The Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe full-back wil probably represent the country against , and in the preliminary stage of Afcon.

"Personally, I believe it is an achievement to participate in Afcon since it is the biggest footballing competition in Africa. We have a good squad and some of the players are also playing in foreign soils which shows that we have players that can propel the team further," Omar told the Football Kenya Federation website from the team's training base in .

Omar has played for eight clubs during his career, including amateur sides Kiziwi and Mombasa Charity Academy, before he kick-started a professional career with and in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

"I believe I have made quite an achievement in football and of note is that I did not start football just the other day. After spending time with the local teams at the coast, I joined Bandari where I got the real stage to develop my career. At Tusker, I pushed myself and finally got a national team call up," he added.

Omar has also played for Panegialios in Greece, Slavia Sofia in Bulgaria and 's Cercle Brugge, and he explained the difference between Europe and Kenya football-wise.

"There are real challenges especially when it comes to infrastructure. In Europe, they have good stadiums while here at home there is still more that needs to be done in as far as infrastructure is concerned," he revealed.

"For a player to adapt to a European football style, he needs time and to be given the time it depends on the kind of a coach you are under. Some can give you more time to adapt while others can deny you and that could mean that your career is killed."

Article continues below

Harambee Stars will play the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on Saturday in their final friendly match before heading to for the continent's biennial tournament.