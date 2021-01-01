Afcon Qualifiers: Tanzania unveil squad for Equatorial Guinea and Libya tests

Taifa Stars hope to collect maximum points in the two qualifiers to seal their place in Cameroon

Tanzania head coach Kim Poulsen has named his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea and Libya respectively.

Among those who have been named in the team include veteran Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC goalkeeper Juma Kaseja, experienced centre-back Kelvin Yondani, and Coastal Union attacker Abdul Hamis Suleiman.

Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude has also been included in the team for the two must-win games.

Taifa Stars have been camping in Kenya for almost two weeks to prepare for the matches. They were involved in a friendly game against the hosts on Monday, March 15 but lost 2-1.

Erick Kapaito and Abdalla Hassan scored to ensure the Harambee Stars registered a win. Ayub Lyanga scored the only goal for the Taifa Stars.

The Taifa Stars are in Group J for the race to Cameroon with four points from as many matches and need maximum points in the remaining games to seal their place in the finals.

Leaders Tunisia have already sealed their place in Afcon after collecting 10 points from the four games they have played.

Equatorial Guinea are placed in second position with six points while Libya sitting bottom of the table with three points.

The East Africans were part of the teams that took part in the Afcon finals in Egypt in 2019 and they hope to qualify for the second successive time.

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Juma Kaseja (KMC)

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC), Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC), Kelvin Yondani (Polisi Tanzania), Kennedy Juma (Simba SC), Laurent Alfred (Azam FC), Mohammed Hussein (Simba SC), Nickson Kibabage (Youssoufia FC -Morocco), Yassin Mustapha (Yanga SC)

Midfielder: Simon Msuva (Wydad AC - Morocco), Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Jonas Mkude (Simba SC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI - Egypt), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Farid Mussa (Yanga SC), Iddy Suleiman Nado (Azam FC)

Forwards: Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce FC -Turkey), Thomas Ulimwengu (TP Mazembe -DR Congo), John Raphael Bocco (Simba SC), Yohana Mkomola (Inhulets Petrove -Ukraine), Shaaban Iddi Chilunda (Moghreb FC -Morocco), Deus Kaseke (Yanga SC), Abdul Hamis Suleiman (Coastal Union), Ayoub Lyanga (Azam FC.