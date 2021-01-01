Afcon qualifiers: Besiktas forward Ghezzal ‘happy’ to make Algeria return after two years

The 28-year-old winger has expressed his delight after he was recalled to the national team by manager Djamel Belmadi

Besiktas forward Rachid Ghezzal has revealed his joy to make a return to the Algeria national team after two years.

The winger is part of Djamel Belmadi’s team that will take on Zambia and Botswana in their last phase of the qualifiers on Thursday and Monday respectively.

Ghezzal last played for the Desert Foxes in 2018 during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against the Republic of Benin.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for Besiktas this season, scoring one goal and providing 13 assists in 21 Turkish Super Lig games to earn a return to the national team.

“I am happy to be back with the national team after two years of absence,” Ghezzal told reporters.

“Things are going very well with my club, so I am naturally very happy to come back. In any case, there is always this solidarity and this atmosphere in the national team.”

Algeria have already clinched their place for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations while Zambia are bottom of Group H with three points.

Ghezzal has promised to give his best if selected to play against the Chipolopolo and predicted the game will be very difficult.

“Against Zambia, it's going to be a difficult match because the Zambians have to win, but we have already qualified,” he continued.

“Me on a personal level, I will give the maximum if I am selected. In any case, all the players hope to play, I would obviously like to play too, but I am really very satisfied to be called back again,”

Ghezzal was not part of the Algeria team that won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt for the second time in their history.

The forward previously played for the France U20 side before switching his allegiance to the North African country in 2015 and has made 16 appearances for the Desert Foxes.

Ghezzal is currently on a season-long loan at Besiktas from Premier League side Leicester City, his second spell away from the Foxes after also spending last season with Fiorentina.